/Trump plotting a regime change in Venezuela? Why is he interfering in other nations’ internal politics?

After the US deployed the world’s largest warships and launched 11 strikes on the boats in Venezuelan waters, the country's president, Nicolas Maduro, has accused his American counterpart, Donald Trump, is “fabricating a new eternal war” against him. The US launched strikes on Venezuelan waters, claiming that the boats were trafficking drugs and were linked to the Tren de Aragua criminal gang.

On Tuesday (Oct 28), Venezuela suspended a major gas deal with neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago. The deal was cancelled, citing the island nation’s reception of the USS Gravely, another US warship.

As of writing this, the US has not supported its claim with any proof that the Venezuelan boats were trafficking drugs. Maduro firmly rejected the allegation, saying, “Venezuela is a country that does not produce cocaine leaves."

Add WION as a Preferred Source