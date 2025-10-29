Google Preferred
Trump plotting a regime change in Venezuela? Why is he interfering in other nations' internal politics?

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Oct 29, 2025, 22:19 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 23:06 IST
Trump plotting a regime change in Venezuela? Why is he interfering in other nations’ internal politics?

Representative image Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

On Tuesday (Oct 28), Venezuela suspended a major gas deal with neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago. The deal was cancelled, citing the island nation’s reception of the USS Gravely, another US warship.

After the US deployed the world’s largest warships and launched 11 strikes on the boats in Venezuelan waters, the country's president, Nicolas Maduro, has accused his American counterpart, Donald Trump, is “fabricating a new eternal war” against him. The US launched strikes on Venezuelan waters, claiming that the boats were trafficking drugs and were linked to the Tren de Aragua criminal gang.

On Tuesday (Oct 28), Venezuela suspended a major gas deal with neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago. The deal was cancelled, citing the island nation’s reception of the USS Gravely, another US warship.

As of writing this, the US has not supported its claim with any proof that the Venezuelan boats were trafficking drugs. Maduro firmly rejected the allegation, saying, “Venezuela is a country that does not produce cocaine leaves."

Not all this drama has escalated the speculation that Trump is eying a regime change in Venezuela. But is it the only country the American president is interfering in? No. Trump has also made comments about, or direct moves towards, the internal affairs of Brazil, India, Israel, and Argentina, among others.

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

