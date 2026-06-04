/Biggest-ever IPO in history: Musk's SpaceX aims to raise $75 billion at $1.765 trillion valuation

Elon Musk-led SpaceX is aiming to raise around $75 billion through an initial public offering (IPO), according to a regulatory filing released on Wednesday (June 03). The proposed share sale would value the rocket and satellite company at approximately $1.765 trillion, making it one of the world's most valuable companies.

SpaceX said it plans to offer 555,555,555 shares at an initial price of $135 per share. With nearly 13 billion shares outstanding, the company would achieve a valuation of about $1.765 trillion if the IPO moves forward.

The offering would comfortably surpass the current record for the largest IPO, held by Saudi Aramco, which raised $25.6 billion when it went public in 2019.

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Founded in 2002, SpaceX has grown into a leading player in the global space industry and is widely credited with reshaping commercial spaceflight. A key part of the company's success has been its focus on reusable rocket technology.

Through its Falcon 9 programme, SpaceX pioneered the routine recovery and reuse of rocket boosters, helping lower launch costs and increase the frequency of missions. The company has successfully landed and reused Falcon 9 boosters more than 600 times.

First private company to dock with ISS

SpaceX reached another major milestone in 2012 when it became the first private company to dock a spacecraft with the International Space Station (ISS), one year after NASA retired its Space Shuttle programme.

Since then, the company has conducted regular cargo resupply missions to the ISS and expanded its operations across satellite deployment, commercial launches and human spaceflight.

If successful, the IPO would not only set a new fundraising record but also mark another major milestone for Musk's space venture