/Big tech will spend $740 billion on AI this year! Up 77% in twelve months

Four companies will spend roughly three-quarters of a trillion dollars on artificial intelligence infrastructure this year. The debate is no longer whether that is a lot of money. It is whether the returns have started arriving.

The Number

Combined 2026 capital expenditure from Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft is tracking toward approximately $740 billion — an increase of roughly 77 per cent on the $410 billion the same four companies spent in 2025.

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The breakdown: Amazon leads at around $200 billion. Alphabet has guided to $195–205 billion. Meta has guided to $125–145 billion. Microsoft sits at approximately $120 billion.

To put $740 billion in perspective, it exceeds the annual gross domestic product of most countries and represents, in a single year and from four companies, one of the largest concentrated capital deployments in the history of private enterprise.

The Case For Alarm

For several weeks in late July, the market treated those numbers as a warning rather than a signal of ambition.

Meta's shares fell roughly 10 per cent after it disclosed free cash flow down 91 per cent to $784 million, with quarterly AI capital expenditure passing $31 billion. Alphabet's stock fell despite beating revenue expectations, as its own free cash flow turned negative at minus $5.9 billion. More than $1.3 trillion was erased from the market value of the largest semiconductor companies in a handful of trading sessions — driven not by falling chip demand but by investors questioning whether the infrastructure spending would ever earn its cost of capital.

The Case Against It

Then Microsoft and Amazon reported, and the picture complicated.

Microsoft's Azure growth accelerated to 43 per cent. Acceleration is the operative word — a large cloud business growing faster than it was a year earlier indicates enterprise AI adoption expanding rather than plateauing. Amazon followed on July 30 with second-quarter revenue of $200.6 billion, up 20 per cent.

Those results undercut the simplest bearish reading, which held that AI capital expenditure was producing infrastructure without corresponding demand. On the evidence of Azure and AWS, the demand is real and growing.

What Both Readings Miss

The two positions are less contradictory than they appear, because they are answering different questions.

The bull case establishes that AI infrastructure generates revenue. The bear case asks whether it generates enough — whether $740 billion of annual capital expenditure, depreciating over years, earns a return that justifies the capital consumed. Azure growing 43 per cent does not by itself resolve that. Neither does Meta's free cash flow collapsing 91 per cent.

What is clear is that the financing has moved beyond what these companies can fund internally. Meta transferred a $14 billion data centre off its own balance sheet, giving BlackRock-managed funds 80 per cent ownership and leasing the campus back. Nvidia is reportedly in talks to guarantee some $250 billion for OpenAI's Ohio project, a backstop required because OpenAI cannot secure an investment-grade credit rating alone. Uber is committing over $10 billion to buy 120,000 robotaxis. Europe has opened a €30 billion tender for AI gigafactories.

The Structural Point

The technology industry's defining commercial characteristic for thirty years was capital efficiency: software scaled at near-zero marginal cost, which produced the margins that made these companies the most valuable on earth.

The AI era is reversing that. Serving an AI model costs real money per query. Training one requires buildings, chips, power contracts and water. The industry is converting from a software cost structure to an industrial one, and $740 billion is what that conversion costs in a single year.