Big boost: China launches 'most advanced' aircraft carrier called Fujian. Find out why it is special

In another push towards modernisation of military, China has come up with its third aircraft carrier, state media reported on Friday. The domestically designed and built ship has been named the Fujian. It is its 'most advanced' aircraft carrier. The warship's launch and official naming ceremony was held at the Jiangnan shipyard in Shanghai. On the occasion, the officials celebrated with colourful ribbons, water cannons, Champagne and smoke. At the ceremony, several personnel of the Chinese Navy lined up to sing the national anthem in front of the ship. It was also attended by senior officials like Central Military Commission vice chairman Xu Qiliang.

A full-length flight deck along with a catapult launch system is present in the aircraft carrier, as per state broadcaster CCTV. The other two aircraft carriers of China are the Shandong, which was commissioned in 2019 and the Liaoning, which was bought in 1998 second-hand from Ukraine and then refitted domestically.

The new carrier has been named after the coastal province of Fujian. It will enhance the capability of the country at a time when the tensions are rising in Taiwan strait, South China Sea and elsewhere. In the number of aircraft carriers in operation, China is now just behind the US, which has 11 such vessels.

Fujian is the second carrier fully built in China. "Sailing and mooring tests will be carried out as planned after the ship is launched," CCTV reported.

(With inputs from agencies)