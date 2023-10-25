Biden’s 2024 campaign may take hit as Arab, Muslim Americans criticise US support to Israel

While Joe Biden-led US has emerged as the strongest backer of embattled Israel, it might really end up hurting the reelection bid of the incumbent president in the 2024 elections.

Many Arab and Muslim Americans are voicing anger against what they call Biden’s failure to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Gaza following the Israeli retaliation, which has resulted in the death of more than 5,500 Palestinians so far, as per claims of Gaza officials.

In US, academics, community members, activists and even pro-Palestine administration officials are joining forces to send a loud and clear message to Joe Biden: Israeli actions against Gazans must stop.

Experts believe that Biden’s open support to Israeli actions could cost him Muslim votes in key states, including Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Impact on Biden’s re-election bid

Arab and Muslim voters wield great electoral influence in some key states. In Michigan, they account for 5 per cent of the votes. In other battleground states Pennsylvania and Ohio, they are between 1.7 per cent and 2 per cent.

It must be noted that Biden won these states in 2020 with a very thin margin. In Michigan, Biden got 50.6 per cent of the votes ahead of Trump's 47.8 per cent. In Pennsylvania, Biden got 50.01 per cent of the votes, with Trump just falling short of 81,000 votes.

While Muslims are unlikely to vote for Donald Trump, in the event of a possible re-match, they will not vote for Biden either, dimming Biden’s prospects of getting back to the White House.

Reactions from US Muslims

CAIR, the largest Muslim civil rights group in the US, alleged that their government was responsible for “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza.

Israel’s bombing of Gaza is "now in the realm of genocide targeting the entire Palestinian population," it said, adding, “Government officials will be complicit in the ethnic cleansing of Gaza" unless they intervene.

Some also criticised Biden’s vow to give $14 billion in aid to Israel amidst the war.

"If you look at his rhetoric, it's unbelievable, and now they are trying to pump billions and billions of dollars militarily into Israel, with some $100 million in humanitarian aid for the Palestinians," said Sa'ed Atshan, a Quaker Palestinian American who teaches peace and conflict studies at Pennsylvania's Swarthmore College.