'Biden won US election against Trump in fair ways,' Republican-funded review claims

Since his historic loss in US election 2020, the former American president Donald Trump has been trying to prove that the sole reason behind his loss was voter fraud.

The former reality TV star has time and again claimed that Joe Biden and his Democratic party manipulated votes. He has, without any proof, alleged his opponents of voter fraud.

However, a Republican-funded review has claimed that Trump’s baseless claims may just be that, and Biden’s win was legally correct.

Also read | With last US military flight out of Kabul, Trump slams worst withdrawal from war in history

Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based cybersecurity firm has claimed that after studying the data and a hand count, Biden won the Maricopa County by about 45,000 votes — which was the original number stated too.

"This means the tabulation equipment counted the ballots as they were designed to do, and the results reflect the will of the voters," Republican board chairman Jack Sellers said in a statement. "That should be the end of the story. Everything else is just noise."

However, the review was conducted by Cyber Ninjas who have no previous experience in election audits. Some believe Trump is bound to rubbish this review’s findings due to the lack of experience of the cybersecurity firm in election audits and reviews.

Also read | Trump gets booed on advising Alabama rally supporters to take Covid vaccine shot

Trump has not yet commented on this development.

The Democratic National Committee, however, has labelled this review as a waste of public funds and have warned that this was a "dangerous attempt by extremist Republicans" to undermine democracy.

"Every Republican peddling election misinformation will have to explain to their constituents why they spent their time undermining democracy on behalf of Donald Trump instead of delivering for their constituents," spokesman Ryan Thomas said