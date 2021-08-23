Trump gets booed on advising Alabama rally supporters to take Covid vaccine shot

A ‘Save America’ rally in Cullman, Alabama on Saturday night witnessed a change of heart in former US president Donald Trump towards coronavirus vaccine after he encouraged his supporters to get it. But in response, Trump was met with a round of boos.

While hosting the rally, he touted the benefit of the shot, saying vaccines are 'good'.

Trump said, “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do, you've got to do what you've got to do. But I recommend that you take the vaccines.” The crowd replied with jeers.

After the booing stopped, Trump said that you would be the 'first to know' if the vaccine was ineffective.

"If it doesn't work, you'll be the first to know. Ok? I'll call up Alabama and say, hey, you know what?... But, it is working. But you do have your freedoms. You have to keep -- you have to maintain that,” the president said.

"But I happened to take the vaccine," he added. He also said that families need to get [their] kids back to school.

On social media, Trump's remarks were also met with immense opposition.