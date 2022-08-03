Biden to sign second executive order to safeguard abortion rights

US President Joe Biden will sign a second executive order on Wednesday to protect abortion rights, The Guardian reported. Notably, the US Supreme Court had struck down the constitutional right to abortion in June. After Roe vs Wade was overturned, abortion stands banned in around 10 states, while four others have a partial ban. Many patients travel to other states to get an abortion, but aren't reimbursed in any way.

Also Read | Roe v. Wade overturned: Comparative analysis of Indian and American abortion laws



The order will direct the Health and Human Services department to try and expand coverage for such patients who leave their state for the procedure, The Guardian stated. Government-subsidized Medicaid health insurance plans currently only cover medically necessary abortions in 16 states.



Although the order doesn’t clearly state how the Biden administration plans to achieve the same, the idea is to provide monetary assistance to such women who travel out of state for reproductive care.



It also directs the department to ensure health-care providers comply with federal non-discrimination laws when offering such services, Reuters reported.

Also Read | Roe vs Wade Overturned: Celebrities who came out with their abortion stories



Besides, the order aims to make it easy for healthcare workers to get a grasp of the rules surrounding abortion care. It further orders collection of data to help know the true impact of the court order on maternal health.



Meanwhile, Cabinet members will also brief Biden regarding the steps taken by their respective agencies "to defend reproductive rights.”



Biden had signed an order in July as well that directed the HHS to ensure that access to abortion medication and emergency care aren’t affected in any way by the court order.



Notably, women in states where abortion is either banned or restricted often end up staring at dangerous situations. Even the doctors are confused over providing medical care to patients.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.