Biden signs first significant US gun control law in decades, says it will 'save lives'

US President Joe Biden on Saturday (June 25) signed the country's first significant federal bill on gun safety in decades. In his words, while the bill falls short of what is really needed it will still "save lives". AFP reports that the new legislation includes more stringent and enhanced background checks for young buyers and federal cash grants for states that introduce "red flag" laws, which give courts power to temporarily remove weapons from people that can be considered a threat. Citing a number of well-known mass shootings Biden said that the victims' message "was 'do something…, for God's sake just do something.' Well today, we did."

"While this bill doesn't do everything I want, it does include actions I've long called for that are going to save lives," he said.

Millions of dollars have also been set aside in the new legislation to combat gun trafficking and crack down on "straw purchasers" who buy weapons for people who aren't allowed to own them.

Biden called the newly passed law, which received unusually high support from both Republicans and Democrats, "monumental," referring to the political impasse in a nearly evenly divided Congress.

"When it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential," he remarked.

"I know there's much more work to do and I'm never going to give up."

A ban on military-style guns, which are frequently used by lone shooters who commit mass shootings, was one of the many stronger regulations that Biden and other Democrats wanted but did not get. A long-standing call for background checks to be required for all gun purchases is also missing.

