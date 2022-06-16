Biden signs executive order aimed against LGBTQI+ discrimination

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (June 15) signed an executive order that was aimed at providing federal support to LGBTQ rights. White House sees that these rights are under attack from Republican state-level leaders. In Florida potential presidential candidate Governor Ron DeSantis has put combating "woke" culture at the heart of his agenda.

The executive order addresses "discriminatory legislative attacks against LGBTQI+ children and families, directing key agencies to protect families and children."

The order signed by Biden seeks to prevent the so-called "conversion therapy," boost health care programs against youth suicide, support LGBTQ foster families and protect against homelessness in the community.

A senior official was quoted by AFP as saying that the high profile intervention by Biden was aimed at countering an "onslaught of hateful... legislation that we're seeing in the states."

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there had been more than 300 laws introduced at state level this year alone that infringe on LGBTQ people and their parents.

Among those invited to the White House were "kids and families from across the country who have been personally impacted by these discriminatory bills," the official said.

These included 18-year-old Javier Gomez, who gained renown as an activist while still at school in Florida and also joined Biden on the stage at the White House.

Recounting the bullying he suffered in school, he said an early teacher had been key in providing "the support I needed to understand my identity."

(With inputs from agencies)

