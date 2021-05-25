Biden, Putin summit talks to take place in Geneva next month

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said today that US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will hold their first summit next month in Geneva.

The meeting between the two leaders is set to take place on June 16 in the Swiss city.

"The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the US-Russia relationship," Jen Psaki said.

Kremlin said President Biden and Putin will be discussing "issues of strategic stability" including "resolving regional conflicts" and the pandemic.

Biden had met Putin earlier in 2009 as Obama's vice president. Biden had imposed sanctions against Russia's alleged role in the massive Solar Winds cyber attack amid tensions with the Putin regime.

However, the Biden administration had waived sanctions against Nord Stream 2, the Russian-controlled builder of Russia-Germany gas pipeline which the US government had termed as a security risk.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov had earlier met last week in Reykjavik, Iceland for nearly two and half hours to prepare the ground work for the summit.