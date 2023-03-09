Biden proposes mega-spending of USD 25 billion to counter China in Indo-Pacific

US President Joe Biden on Thursday (March 9) proposed spending of more than USD 25 billion, mostly to be spent in the Indo-Pacific region with an eye on growing Chinese assertiveness. The huge expenditure will be focussed at critical infrastructure sector and defence sector.

The proposed expenditure includes over USD 15 billion of proposed investment in the infrastructure sector in the Indo-Pacific and USD 9 billion for shoring up American defence in the region.

“This Budget cements our commitment to confronting global challenges and keeping America safe. It outlines crucial investments to out-compete China globally and to continue support for Ukraine in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression,” Biden said in his message to the Congress.

Biden said it also continues his administration’s work to restore America’s global leadership – reviving key alliances and partnerships, strengthening the military, fostering democracy and human rights, protecting global health, honouring the veterans, fixing immigration systems at home, and advancing cybersecurity through implementation of the National Cybersecurity Strategy.

China is the United States’ only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it, according to Biden’s budgetary proposals sent to the Congress Thursday noon.

During these unprecedented and extraordinary times, the Budget requests both discretionary and mandatory resources to out-compete China and advance American prosperity globally, the White House said.

(With inputs from agencies)

