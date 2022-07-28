Biden offers Russia deal to secure release of two citizens held by Moscow

US President Joe Biden's administration has offered Russia a deal to secure the release of its two citizens held by Moscow.

Citing people close to the matter, CNN reported that in order to bring home Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout has been offered in exchange.

It quoted a senior administration official as saying, "We communicated a substantial offer that we believe could be successful based on a history of conversations with the Russians."

For the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak with his Kremlin counterpart.

Blinken told reporters that a phone call "in the coming days" with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov "will not be a negotiation about Ukraine."

It will focus on the release of detained Americans along with a grain deal to avoid a food crisis.

Reflecting the mounting pressure on the administration over Griner and Whelan, the public acknowledgment of the offer comes at a time when the US has otherwise shunned Russia.

While WNBA star Griner was jailed in Moscow for drug possession, Whelan has been held by Russia for alleged espionage since 2018.

Claiming concerns that they only incentivise countries to detain Americans so they can be used as bargaining chips, the US government has long resisted prisoner swaps.

(With inputs from agencies)

