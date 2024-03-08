Biden mistakes Laken Riley with Lincoln Riley to pitch for immigration bill

During the recent Union address, President Joe Biden found himself at the center of a lighthearted yet embarrassing moment as he confused the deceased nursing student Laken Riley with Lincoln Riley, the USC Head Coach. Joe Biden, who is giving a speech for the first time after announcing his candidacy for a second presidential run, also compared thousands of refugees trying to enter the country with Riley, leaving the internet confused like never before.

Biden was seen raising the Laken Riley support pin, given to him by US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. He then confused the deceased nursing student Laken Riley's name with Lincoln Riley.

Lincoln Riley is the USC Head Coach.

US Representative Greene launched the initiatives "Say Her Name Laken Riley" and "STOP THE BIDEN BORDER CRISIS". Marjorie was sporting a T-shirt honoring the late 22-year-old. MTG Calls out Joe Biden at the SOTU!



"What about Laken Riley!?"



"Say Her Name!"



Joe Biden responded by mistaking her for the USC Head Coach, Lincoln Riley. pic.twitter.com/hGyZjM6KZy — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 8, 2024 × The debate on social media intensified after this comparison.

Biden then went on to compare Lincoln Riley with the countless refugees seeking entry into the country and was then accused of using the "narrative to pitch for his immigration bill."

The US president mentioned Riley's name after it was called out by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who said she was murdered by "an illegal."

In response, while wrapping up the speech, Biden listed down the things he won't do on immigration. He said, "I will not demonise immigrants saying they 'poison the blood of our country' as he said in his own words," referring to former President Donald Trump's infamous repetition of Adolf Hitler's words.

Also watch | US leaders caught in string of gaffes; Republicans question Biden mental acuity × The President of The United States added, "I will not separate families. I will not ban people from America because of their faith," he added while referring to Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance policy and so-called "Muslim ban."