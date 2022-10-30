Biden looking to ‘punish’ Saudi for oil output cut decision by delaying military supplies: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly planning to delay military aid to Saudi Arabia to punish the Gulf country for leading OPEC’s decision to cut oil production going against the request.

According to NBC, which has quoted two US officials, the administration might delay shipments of advanced Patriot MIM-104E guided ballistic missiles, among other arms and ammunition to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi has Patriot launch systems and needs missiles to defend against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. It had inked a deal with the US to purchase 300 missiles from it.

While some military officials have supported the retributive move, there are others who want to keep the oil production cuts a separate issue, said NBC report citing sources.

Apart from that, the other methods that might be employed by the US to punish the Saudi regime include excluding them from any upcoming military exercises and engagements like regional meetings or conferences, the officials said.

Though nothing has been decided yet, the Biden administration might drop the idea if the Saudis increase the production in the upcoming December OPEC meeting, the officials added.

The ties between the US and Saudi soured after the Gulf nation, apart from Russia, influenced the OPEC group to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, contrary to the requests by Joe Biden.

The move incensed the White House which has been struggling to control inflation and reduce gas prices, which have been at new highs since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February this year.

Earlier this month, Biden while speaking to CNN said, "There's going to be some consequences for what they've done with Russia."

(With inputs from agencies)

