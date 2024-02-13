Biden, Jordan king warn against indiscriminate Israeli ground incursion in Rafah

United States President Joe Biden discussed the ongoing Israel-Hamas war with Jordan's King Abdullah II, where the latter called for a complete ceasefire to put an end to the Gaza war.

Jordan King's appeal differed from the US president's appeal in which he sought a shorter six-week pause in the war.

While speaking at the White House, both leaders issued warning against any indiscriminate Israeli ground incursion into the southern city of Rafah in Gaza, where more than a million Palestinians are trapped.

"We cannot afford an Israeli attack on Rafah. It is certain to produce another humanitarian catastrophe," said the Jordanian king.

"We cannot stand by and let this continue. We need a lasting ceasefire now -- this war must end," Abdullah said. He has repeatedly raised his voice for a full truce to end the conflict.

Military operation in Rafah need to ensure safety of people: Biden

After holding talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah at the White House on Monday (Feb 12), Biden said: “A major military operation in Rafah should not proceed without a credible plan for ensuring the safety and support of more than 1 million people sheltering there."

“Many people there have been displaced multiple times fleeing the violence to the north and now they are packed into Rafah, exposed and vulnerable. They need to be protected,” Biden said.

Biden added that the United States had been working “day and night” on efforts to finalise a six-week pause in the fighting between Hamas and Israel.

Biden, who will be running for reelection in November, has said that Israel's offensive was "over the top."

Watch: US President Joe Biden joins TikTok ahead of 2024 election "The United States is working on a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, which would bring in mediate and sustained period of calm to Gaza for at least six weeks," Biden stated, further adding that key elements have been in place but "gaps" remained.

He said that the warring parties could then "take the time to build something more enduring."

Biden further stated that civilians living in Rafah, on the Egyptian border, "need to be protected" as Israel has been planning a ground incursion.

It was the first face-to-face meeting of Biden and Abdullah since the October 7 attack.