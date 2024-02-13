Kamala Harris says she is 'ready to serve' amid concerns about Biden's age

The United States Vice President Kamala Harris said she was ready to step in and serve as leader amid growing concerns about President Joe Biden's age and health.

Political experts have often said on several platforms that reports about Biden's memory and health might impact the Democrats negatively in the election.

On being asked about concerns raised about Biden and what it means for her, she said in a Wall Street Journal interview published Monday (Feb 12), that she is "ready to serve" and "there's no question about that".

Harris, who is the first Black, South Asian and female vice president in US history, added that everyone who sees her on the job "walks away fully aware of my capacity to lead".

The interview was carried out two days before a stinging special counsel report portrayed Biden as elderly and forgetful.

Harris defends Biden

Recently, Harris defended Biden on while responding to a report about Biden. She denounced the allegations as gratuitous, inaccurate, and politically motivated, and highlighted the president's proactive leadership.

A prosecutor announced on February 8 that Biden would not face charges for intentionally stealing confidential documents when he left the vice presidency in 2017.

In a report, Special Counsel Robert Hur stated that he chose not to seek criminal charges after a 15-month inquiry because Biden cooperated and would be difficult to convict, describing him as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

While responding to the same, Harris said, "I'm glad you asked. Listen, I have been privileged and proud to serve as vice president of the United States with Joe Biden as president of the United States. And what I saw of that report last night, I believe, is, as a former prosecutor, the comments that were made by that prosecutor, gratuitous, inaccurate and inappropriate."