Biden cannot 'physically' make it through another term: Trump mocks US president's age, cognitive function

Former President Donald Trump joined Fox News' "Hannity" for a town hall in Iowa on Tuesday (Dec 5), discussing various topics, including the GOP presidential primary, President Biden, dictatorships, and more.

Trump predicted that President Biden won't be the Democrats' nominee for president in 2024. He expressed concerns about Biden's physical and mental health, suggesting he's in bad shape and might not make it.

Take on Biden's physical state

In a humorous tone, Trump mentioned Biden's physical limitations, citing an incident where Biden struggled to lift a beach chair meant for children. He joked that Biden would "fall over" if he simply blew on him.

Trump made headlines by jokingly referring to himself as a "dictator" on day one if re-elected.

While discussing pledges not to abuse power, Trump stated, "Except for day one, I want to close the border and drill, drill, drill."

Trump mocked President Biden for claiming he wouldn't be running for re-election if Trump wasn't in the race.

He later dismissed it as a "talking point" and criticised Democrats for their alleged involvement in supporting other Republican candidates. He also expressed confidence in winning Iowa, citing his actions during his presidency, including securing funds from China for farmers. Trump at the Town Hall: "I often say Al Capone was one of the greatest of all time...he got indicted once. I got indicted 4 times."

Turns out Capone was indicted 6 times. Loser. pic.twitter.com/GgsyCYUqES — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) December 6, 2023 × The town hall began with Trump criticising Biden for his comments on the MAGA movement, clarifying that MAGA means "Make America Great Again."

Also watch | US President Joe Biden 'not sure' he'd be running if Donald Trump was not in 2024 race Trump claimed that the country is currently in decline and reiterated the desire to restore 'greatness'.

In various moments, the town hall covered Trump's predictions on Biden's nomination, quips about Biden's physical state, a joking reference to a "dictatorship" on day one, mockery of Biden's talking points, confidence in winning Iowa, and criticism of Biden's understanding of the MAGA movement.