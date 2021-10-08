Biden at it again, addresses woman mayor of Chicago as 'Mr Mayor'

US President Joe Biden's global reputation may have got a hit after Afghanistan and those overjoyed at the time of him trouncing Trump may be in two minds now, but there was one thing he was always famous for.

Making silly mistakes while speaking publicly.

The gaffe-prone Biden has added one more to his list as he misgendered Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a woman, by addressing her 'Mr mayor'

Biden was in the state to call on private employers to make Covid vaccines mandatory for their employees. Throughout his televised appearance, he was seen stumbling his lines. But the most prominent of his mistakes came when his addressed Lori Lightfoot 'Mr Mayor'.

"Mr Mayor, thanks for the passport into town," he was quoted as saying by UK news outlest Express.

He blunders did not stop there. During the same speech he struggled while recalling President of Illinois' State Senate Don Harmon's name.

The list of gaffes for one day was yet to finish and Biden confused the words 'television' and 'telephone' and said that he was on television instead of saying he was on phone.

This is not the first time Joe Biden has made mistakes when speaking publicly.

He forgot Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's name recently and regarded him as "that fellow down under".

The occassion was announcement of the AUKUS alliance which forges deep security ties between the US, Australia and the UK.