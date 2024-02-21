Biden asks campaign aides to focus on ‘crazy s*** that Trump says': Report

United States President Joe Biden has asked his campaign aides to focus on the most extreme statements and comments made by former president Donald Trump in the past and use them to highlight how the two 2024 frontrunners differ from each other.

According to CNN, Biden wanted his campaign aides to highlight Trump’s “crazy s***” so as to prove that he was not fit to come back the president, months after Trump adopted similar tactics to disparage Biden.

“President Biden himself personally instructed some of his top campaign aides to be even more aggressive in highlighting some of President Trump‘s more inflammatory and wild comments,” claimed CNN reporter MJ Lee.

“We‘re told that the thrust of the president‘s direction was to significantly ramp up the campaign‘s efforts to highlight the crazy shit that Trump says in public," he added.

The reelection campaign aides of the president have as per reports become increasingly concerned regarding how the voters have looked at Trump in last the few years through rose-tinted glasses, as per CNN and that they need to be reminded regarding the situation's reality.

“The president knows the stakes this November could not be higher for the American people,” said Ammar Moussa, the Biden campaign’s director of rapid response, in a statement to CNN.

“Donald Trump is the polar opposite of everything President Biden stands for and has accomplished since he took office, and the campaign’s top priority over the next nine months will be laying out that stark choice for voters," Moussa added.

Biden worried about losing elections?

Addressing his supporters in Michigan at the weekend, Trump said that they need to go out and vote in the state’s primary. However, he confused the important date and said that it was on November 27 instead of February 27.

Speaking at the rally, the Republican leader said that for much of his life, he was not aware of the word “indictment”, even though he faced multiple court cases.

Watch: NATO Chief: Trump comments undermine all of our security Trump, in the last few weeks, also launched threats at NATO members who do not pay their way and further reaffirmed his support of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Biden on Sunday (Feb 18) posted to X saying that the progress which been made in the last three years “can all be wiped out” in November, as his words raised questions over whether the leader is afraid of losing elections.

He added that the Democrats need to maintain the White House and the Senate, as well as regain the House of Representatives.