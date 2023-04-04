Biden administration still uses NSO’s Pegasus spyware despite blacklisting it: Report  

In 2021, the Biden administration signed a “secret contract” with the Israeli-based hacking firm, NSO Group, to purchase its software that can covertly hack into mobile phones across the world without the user’s knowledge or consent, the New York Times (NYT) newspaper reported.

This secret agreement was reportedly finalised on November 8, and took place between a company, called “Cleopatra Holdings”—which acted as a front of the US government—and NSO’s American affiliate.

The software is known as “Landmark,” a geolocation system that reveals the exact location of a person by inputting their phone number.

Notably, the agreement was signed five days after the US government blacklisted the Israeli firm, with Joe Biden accusing the company of providing its spyware to authoritarian governments—who reportedly used to snoop on political opponents, activists and journalists.

Report: US government has 'secret contract' with Israeli spyware firm NSO

According to the NTY, which claims to have access to this secret document, the agreement is still active, and states that the “United States government” would be the ultimate user of the tool.

Moreover, the government even tested, and deployed the spyware against targets of its choice in Mexico before making the purchase.

The White House officials, reacting to the report, said they are not “aware of the contract”, but added that it was “highly concerning”.

“We are not aware of this contract, and any use of this product would be highly concerning,” a senior administration official told NTY.

The development comes a week after US President Joe Biden signed an executive order banning the use of commercial spyware by the American government. The ban applies to “operational” use that poses a “risk” to American national security, specifically counterintelligence.

(With inputs from agencies)