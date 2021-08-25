Bible returned to Jewish family’s descendants after 80 years: Report 

After being passed from one collector to another for decades, a Bible belonging to a Jewish family in Nazi Germany has finally made its way back to its descendants.

The original owners of the Bible, Eduard and Ernestine Leiter, had to leave their home due to the growing persecution in Nazi Germany. They later died in a concentration camp in Poland.

Over 80 years later, the researchers and historians have traced the couple's lineage and returned the book to the family, a Washington Post report said.

In 2017, the Bible was put up for sale on eBay. Artist and historian Gerhard Roese noticed, the book contained illustrations from a late 19th century famous artist, Gustave Dore. Dore's illustrations implied that the Bible may have belonged to a family during the Holocaust.

The search for the descendants of the original owners was made by the historian along with the support of the researchers at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Putting in hard labour, the team took around four years to find the descendants. Finally, the owner's great-great-grandson was found living in New York City.

The descendants were overjoyed to have a piece of their family's history returned to them. It allowed the family to learn more about its ancestors.