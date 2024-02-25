‘Betrayed the Queen’: Trump says he won’t protect Prince Harry as president

Former United States president Donald Trump has said Prince Harry "betrayed the Queen", further stating that Britain's Royal Family has been too soft on him and were "too gracious" over his revelations regarding his family in his memoir Spare.

Trump said that if he wins a second term in the upcoming presidential election this year, then the Duke of Sussex will be "on his own".

While speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, Trump told the Express: "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."

Trump also spoke on President Joe Biden's approach to the Sussexes, who moved to California in 2020, as he said: "I think they have been too gracious to him after what he has done."

From Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 to their Netflix documentary to Harry's memoir, the couple has made several allegations targeting the Royal Family.

One such incident was when the Sussexes announced the birth of their daughter and stated that she was named after the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

However, according to royal writer Robert Hardman's latest autobiography, the late Queen was "as angry as I'd ever seen her" when the couple declared she had been "supportive" of the choice.

BBC had also reported citing a palace source that the Queen "was not asked by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about naming their daughter Lilibet".

Trump's recent remarks underlined all those incidents that made headlines in recent years.

His remarks came days after Harry said in a show that he has "considered" becoming an American citizen. He said that he had "no idea" what was stopping him.

But the Heritage Foundation, which is a conservative think tank, has launched a legal challenge to Harry's immigration status.

It claimed that he cannot legally have visited the US because he acknowledged to using illegal drugs in his memoir.