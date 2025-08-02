Rise of the dead: Berlin startup offers to cryopreserve dead body for $200,000 - Here's what we know

Tomorrow Bio, a startup based in Berlin, is offering a unique service and offers to freeze the human body after legal death in hopes of giving people a second chance at life. For $200,000 (about Rs 1.74 crore), the company provides full-body cryopreservation (process of preserving biological material) by cooling the entire body at extremely low temperatures soon after death, thereby helping to stop damage and decay. The timing for these procedures is extremely important, and hence the startup has a team available 24/7 to begin the freezing process right after someone is declared legally dead.

The idea behind this startup is that in the future, new medical technology might be able to bring these frozen people back to life. According to the reports, so far, around 650 people have already signed up for this procedure, putting their faith in science and technology in the hope that death might be reversible some time in the future.

According to the BBC, Tomorrow Bio is Europe’s first cryonics lab, which aims to freeze people after death and hopes to revive them later, all for $200,000.

The company has already frozen three or four people and five pets. In 2025, the startup plans to expand its operations in the United States and other countries. The BBC also reports that no one has ever been brought back to life after being cryopreserved by the startup.