Beloved peacock in Las Vegas community found killed with bow and arrow

A beloved peacock in a gated community in Las Vegas was found killed with a hunter’s bow and arrow, authorities said Thursday (August 24).

The tragic incident has left the residents of the community in shock and deep pain, with authorities still trying to find who was behind the killing, a misdemeanour offence with a penalty of up to six months in jail and a maximum $1,000 fine.

According to local media outlets, a resident found the peacock, named Pete, against a fence with an arrow sticking out of it. The bird was immediately rushed to a veterinarian who specialises in exotic pets.

The veterinarian initially looked into getting a blood transfusion from another peacock but to no avail. It was later found that Pete was actually shot twice before it died.

Surveillance cameras being checked

The local homeowners association has issued an email urging residents to review their surveillance camera footage, with hopes of identifying any video evidence that might help capture the person responsible for Pete's tragic demise.

Officials from Animal Protection Services are also looking into the peacock's fatal shooting.

Community in deep pain

Several community members are devastated by the news.

One resident, named Felicity Carter, said, “I just don’t understand why someone would do this. We all just want to find out who did this. We want justice for Pete.”

Some community members said they had a fondness for offering Pete berries and claimed they would find comfort in its presence, whether it was lounging in a yard or playfully chasing the garbage truck on Tuesday mornings.

Even the homeowners association recognised Pete as an integral part of the neighbourhood.

Watch: Amid Chandrayaan 3 launch, watch how China, Russia, and USA are vying for control of the Moon

Familiar with Pete, the mail courier and landscapers took extra precautions while driving through the area, considering his potential presence on the road.

Carter chuckled as she shared, “He literally would walk down the middle of the street with his swagger on display like he owned the joint.”

Now the neighbourhood is too quiet — and less colourful — without him, Carter said.