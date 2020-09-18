Belief versus coronavirus: No vaccine to prevent blind faith

The Wuhan virus is the biggest crisis of the 21st century and it seems to be getting worse.

Several countries across the globe have witnessed a resurgence of the deadly virus due to which governments are imposing a second round of lockdowns.

Even during a pandemic, blind faith is dominating reason due to orthodox people who refuse to part ways with their traditional methods and beliefs.

Hundreds of Hasidic Jewish pilgrims, who had massed along the Belarusian border attempting to enter Ukraine, began leaving Friday after Kiev upheld an entry ban to guard against the coronavirus.

At least 1,000 Orthodox-Jewish believers were camped out this week in no-man's land between Ukrainian and Belarusian border crossings ahead of Jewish New Year celebrations which begin Friday and last until Sunday.

Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews travel to the central Ukrainian city of Uman every Jewish New Year to visit the tomb of Rabbi Nahman, the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement.

The metropolitan government in South Korea's capital Seoul said on Friday it would seek $4 million in damages against a church for causing the spread of the coronavirus by disrupting tracing and testing efforts.

A fresh wave of infections erupted at a church whose members attended a large protest in downtown Seoul in mid-August, becoming the country's largest cluster in the greater capital area. The outbreak has driven triple-digit increases in daily COVID-19 cases for more than a month.

This pandemic is challenging because the world is up against many adversaries: a virus exporter that refuses to come clean, public health systems that aren't up to the task, leaders who want to play politics over lives and people who refuse to put reason over religion.