Belgians protest closure of indoor events as per new Covid curbs

Hundreds of people staged a protest against Covid curbs in Brussels on Sunday. The protest was mainly aimed at closure of cultural places such as movie and theatre halls due to the pandemic.

In Brussels, protesters gathered at Mont Des Arts square. The protesters raised slogans while some played musical instruments. Belgium has introduced new Covid restrictions. Coronavirus cases caused by infection due to Omicron variant doubled over the past week.

As part of new set of restrictions, indoor venues such as cinemas, theatres concert halls and conferences will have to be closed. In addition to this, public access to stadiums, sporting events and outdoor venues under tents will be banned.

Restrictions have also been placed on outdoor Christmas markets but they have been allowed to stay open. The total capacity of such markets has been restricted. Amusement parks will have to remain closed under Covid restrictions.

The country has so far reported over 2 million cases with at least 28,149 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)