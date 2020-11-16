Belgian racing pigeon 'New Kim' sold for record $1.9 million

An unidentified Chinese buyer paid a world record 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) for a female homing pigeon called New Kim, online auctioneers Pigeon Paradise (PIPA) has said.

New Kim, a well-bred two-ear-old from a renowned Antwerp loft, was put up for auction at just 200 euros.

But the sale beat the 1.25 million euros paid for male pigeon Armando last year, according to PIPA. There has never been an officially documented sale at such a price.

New Kim won the 2018 crown as "Ace Pigeon Grand National Middle Distance" in competitions held at Chateauroux and Argenton-sur-Creuse in France.

Top European birds have won global fame in recent years and particularly in China where pigeon racing can generate huge winnings.

Pigeon fancying is rooted in Belgian and Dutch life with the tradition spreading over to northern France. The sport had been considered in decline until auctions started showing serious prices for potential champions and proven winners.

Belgium alone counts 20,000 breeders for racing birds destined to take part in major competitions.

New Kim was trained by father and son Gaston and Kurt Van De Wouwer at their world-class loft in Berlaar, near Antwerp. They sold their entire "collection" of pigeons on Sunday.

