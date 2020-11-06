Belarus's Lukashenko and son put on sanctions list of European Union

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and his son were officially put on the EU sanctions blacklist Friday along with 13 other officials because of their post-election crackdown.

The formal move came after EU member states gave their assent and the decision was published in the bloc's official journal.

Lukashenko, his son Viktor and the 13 others were added to an EU list drawn up in October that already had 40 names on it, including Belarus's interior minister.

The sanctions ban them from obtaining visas for the European Union and also freeze their assets in the EU.

The decision in principle to add Lukashenko and his son was made October 12 at a meeting of EU foreign ministers because of their responsibility for the "violent repression by the state apparatus before and after the 2020 presidential elections".

The EU also held Lukashenko responsible for the exclusion of major opposition candidates in the election, "arbitrary arrests and the ill-treatment of peaceful demonstrators, as well as intimidation and violence against journalists".

Lukashenko's son Viktor is an acting national security advisor in Belarus.

Among the others targeted are Lukashenko's chief of staff, the head of the country's KGB secret service, and the leader's press officer.

The EU rejected the results of the August 9 election and has said it does not regard Lukashenko as the legitimate president.