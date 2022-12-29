Belarus says Ukrainian missile landed in its territory

Belarus claimed on Thursday (December 29) that a Ukrainian missile fell on its territory. This has raised fears of Russia-Ukraine conflict spilling over. Belarus is a Russian ally. It has sent its Investigators to establish cause of the incident.

A statement posted on a Telegram channel close to Belarus presidency said that President Alexander Lukashenko "was immediately informed".

The statement said that an S-300 missile from Ukrainian territory landed between 10 am and 11 am local time (0700 GMT and 0800 GMT). However, no location was mentioned.

The statement said there was no information yet about possible injuries or casualties.

Fears of Ukraine war spilling over were raised in November as well when a missile landed in a village in Poland, a NATO member.

Russia denies having fired the missile, while Warsaw said it was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile launched to intercept Russian attacks.

Russia has used territory in Belarus as launching pad for Ukraine offensive.

In October, Belarus said it was establishing a joint regional force with Moscow, with several thousand Russian servicemen arriving in the ex-Soviet country.

The move has fuelled concern Minsk could also send troops to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

