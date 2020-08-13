Belarus: Nobel laureate asks President Alexander Lukashenko to step down

Warning Belarusian President of a civil war, Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich asked Alexander Lukashenko to step down peacefully.

Alexievich was awarded the 2015 Nobel Literature Prize for her work which detailed the plight of people under the repressive Soviet rule.

This was the first time the Nobel Prize-winning author commented on the protests that have erupted ever since Lukashenko won the controversial election in an interview to Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe.

"Leave before it's too late, before you've thrown people into a terrible abyss, into the abyss of civil war," she said.

She further said that Lukashenko is obsessed with "power" which will "end up with blood" and blamed the authorities of "declaring war on their own people".

Expressing shock at the "inhumane, satanic" actions of riot police, Alexievich also hinted of Russian collaboration to deploy reinforcements.

She also spoke about frontline presidency candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, whom she backed ahead of the election, calling her a "symbol of change".

"She did what she could. I have nothing bad to say about her. Now let the men take the fore," the Nobel laureate said.

Alexievich also praised the protesters, saying: "I've simply fallen in love with my people over the last few weeks."

"These are completely different people, their strength is completely different. Before I used to be a bit disillusioned -- not now."

