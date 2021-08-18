Belarus: News agency targetted by police amid crackdown

Police in Belarus on Wednesday searched and detained employees of an independent news agency. This is being seen as an escalation in crackdown on the media.

The ex-Soviet country is in a political turmoil since last August. Incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko has claimed victory but opponents say that the elections were rigged

In the wake of the protests, Belarus has sought to eradicate any remaining pockets of dissent, cracking down on the opposition, rights groups and media not under state control.

Police on Wednesday searched home of Irina Levshina, editor-in-chief of BelaPan news agency

before taking her to the outlet's newsroom for a search there, reported website Naviny.by, which is owned by BelaPan.

BelaPan deputy editor Alexander Zaitsev said his home was also searched and his phone, computer and other devices were confiscated.

He said it was part of an investigation into public order offences.

Later on Wednesday, Naviny.by said that BelaPan's accountant and its former director had been taken to a detention centre in the capital Minsk.

Naviny.by also reported that BelaPan's website was down.

AFP journalists in Moscow and Paris were unable to access it as of 1230 GMT.

The Belarusian Association of Journalists called for the "immediate" release of all BelaPan employees.

"You can close independent media, detain their employees and scare people. But nobody can hold back thoughts and ideas," the group said in a statement.

BelaPan is not openly pro-opposition but it carries critical material not seen in most other Belarusian media, and its offices have been raided in the past.

In January, the outlet's headquarters were searched and a former employee was arrested and later charged with treason.

(With inputs from agencies)

