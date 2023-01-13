Belarus may enter Russia-Ukraine war if 'invaded', claims Moscow

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russia warned that Belarus may enter the ongoing war in Ukraine if Kyiv decides to "invade" either country. Russian foreign ministry official said on Friday that Belarus and Russia's joint drills aimed at preventing escalation.

In an interview with state media, foreign ministry official Aleksey Polishchuk warned that Belarus may join the Ukraine conflict if it or Russia were invaded.

Polishchuk told the TASS news agency: "From a legal point of view, the use of military force by the Kyiv regime or the invasion of the territory of Belarus or Russia by the armed forces of Ukraine are sufficient grounds for a collective response."

The official further mentioned that it was up to the leaders of the two countries whether they would make that decision.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said that the military troops of his country must "be ready" at its border with Belarus.

Watch this report:

Zelensky said, "We understand that apart from powerful statements, we do not see anything powerful there, but nevertheless we must be ready both at the border and in the regions."

Meanwhile, Russia on Friday said that it had taken control of Soledar, a town in eastern Ukraine that has been a hotspot of fighting in Moscow's offensive. But Kyiv denied it.

"On the evening of January 12, the liberation of the city of Soledar was completed, which is important for the continuation of successful offensive operations" in Donetsk, the defence ministry said.

