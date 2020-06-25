Belarus accuses Russia of election meddling, seeks talks with Putin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has accused Russian and Polish forces of meddling in his country’s presidential election campaign and trying to discredit him.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus for 26 years and allowed little dissent, said he would discuss the alleged meddling with Russian President Vladimir Putin. But did not say when.

Lukashenko faces the strongest challenge in years to his hold on power in the August 9 election as frustration mounts over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and grievances grow over the economy and human rights.

In comments made while appointing new ambassadors, Lukashenko said external forces stood behind his opponents and were disseminating information discrediting him and his family members.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has, however, denied Lukashenko’s allegations.

“Russia has never, is not and does not intend to interfere in election processes, particularly in the ones of our Belarusian ally,” he told reporters.

Relations between Belarus and traditional ally Russia have been strained in recent months as Moscow reduced subsidies that have propped up Lukashenko.

Belarus sovereign bonds fell as much as 2.5 cents after Lukashenko’s comments.

(with inputs from Reuters)