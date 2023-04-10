Beijing slams US over 'illegal' intrusion of American warship in South China Sea

China on Monday (April 10) slammed the United States for the "illegal" intrusion of a warship into waters Beijing claims in the South China Sea. The US earlier said that in a "freedom of navigation" operation, its guided-missile destroyer the USS Milius sailed through waters claimed by Beijing.

The US warship apparently sailed near one of the most important man-made and Chinese-controlled islands. The statement revealed that the ship sailed within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef, which is about 1,400 kilometres from the southern tip of Taiwan's mainland.

A statement by the Navy noted that the operation "upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea". The US Navy's 7th Fleet said in a statement: "Under customary international law ... features like Mischief Reef that is submerged at high tide in their naturally formed state are not entitled to a territorial sea."

It added, "The land reclamation efforts, installations, and structures built on Mischief Reef do not change this characterisation under international law."

Meanwhile, China's People's Liberation Army said that the US warship had "illegally" entered waters near the reef without Chinese approval/ China also said that the vessel was monitored by the forces and a warning was also issued.

WATCH | China Military Exercises: Chinese drills after meet between Taiwan President and US House Speaker

The so-called intrusion occurred at a time when Chinese fighter jets and warships are carrying out military drills around Taiwan, which escalated the tensions. China has also practised simulated strikes on the island.

The military drills come in the background of a headliner meeting last week between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy outside Los Angeles.

While reacting to the meeting, the Chinese defence ministry said that the army "adheres to its duties and missions, maintains a high degree of alert at all times, resolutely defends national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely maintains peace and stability in Taiwan Strait".

Meanwhile, Washington said it was "monitoring Beijing's actions closely" and Taipei condemned the military exercises. On Monday, Beijing said fighter jets carrying "live ammunition" had conducted "simulated strikes" near Taiwan and that its Shandong aircraft carrier was involved in the ongoing exercises.

(With inputs from agencies)

