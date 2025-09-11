/Beijing slams US-Japan missile drills, calls deployment ‘Regional Security Threat’

After the United States and Japan started two weeks of military exercises on Thursday, deploying a missile system capable of hitting the Chinese mainland, Beijing has condemned the move, calling it a threat to regional security and stability. The Resolute Dragon military exercises began less than 48 hours after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth held his first virtual talk with Chinese counterpart, Defence Minister Adm. Dong Jun. The Pentagon described the conversation as “candid and constructive,” signalling cautious engagement between the two powers despite ongoing tensions.

The US-Japan drills come shortly after a massive Chinese military parade in Beijing, where the People’s Liberation Army unveiled its latest missile systems. The event was closely monitored by world leaders, with President Xi Jinping presiding alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

US is deploying its Typhon, NMESIS missile platforms

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to a statement from the US Marine Corps, the ongoing exercises will showcase advanced missile systems from both nations. The US is deploying its Typhon and NMESIS missile platforms, while Japan is set to field its Type 12 surface-to-surface missiles, as per the report in CNN.

The release further noted that the missile systems with different ranges provide a “layered” capability to “protect critical waterways, defend key terrain, and project power from ashore."

In response to the exercises, Beijing has already hit out at the deployment of the Typhon, also known as the US Army’s Mid-Range Capability (MRC) system, calling it “a substantial threat to strategic security in the region.”