Beijing imposes new restrictions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

China on Wednesday reported 103 new coronavirus cases with the country's northeastern Jilin province reporting 46 new cases.

Chinese officials shut down the Bejing's subway and said they will investigate all individuals who entered the capital from abroad from December 10 amid a surge in cases.

The country had reported 118 coronavirus cases on Tuesday even as Hebei province near Beijing reported 19 new COVID-19 cases.

Beijing reported seven new cases as city officials tightened monitoring while minimising public gatherings and reduced passenger loads in public transport.

China's northeastern provinces have been the hardest-hit due to the virus with Hebei, Heilongjiang and Jilin becoming the epicentre of the virus.

In Heilongjiang province, authorities shut down gyms, coffee shops, karaoke and religious institutions amid a surge in cases.

Chinese officials are bracing for the Lunar New Year holiday season due to start next month with authorities appealing to citizens to avoid travel in order to contain the virus.

China has been using local measures to combat the virus. In Hebei, officials have been working on "one village, one policy" avoiding the "one size fits all" approach as the country witnesses 100 new outbreaks per day.

In Qiqihar in northeastern Heilongjiang province, city authorities have ordered residents to stay indoors with several housing compounds in Beijing sealed amid virus cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in China stands at 88,557, with the death toll at 4,635.