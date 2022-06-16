Beijing bar, epicentre of COVID outbreak, loses license

Authroties in Chinese capital Beijing have revoked license of a bar in the city that has been epicentre of fresh wave of COVID cases in the city, reported China's state-run news outlet Global Times. The authorities have also filed criminal charges against Heaven Supermarket bar.

The report said that the recent outbreak of COVID was "triggered by a customer of the bar last week who had not taken a test for 14 days prior". The national capital has asked all the residents to undergo tests every two-three days.

At least 200 infections were traced to the single bar in the city..

Heaven Supermarket Bar is a large self-service liquor store with chairs, sofas and tables

The bar, where patrons check aisles to grab anything from local heavy spirits to Belgian beer, is known among Beijing revellers for its tables plastered with empty bottles, and customers falling asleep on sofas after midnight.

When the bar was identified as the epicentre of fresh outbreak in the city, authorities rushed to contain the spread. Millions in the city faced mandatory tests.

The bar had opened after COVID restrictions in Beijing were eased last week. Drinking and dining in Bejing establishments started on on June 6.