Behind the curtain: How the US armed Israel ahead of Operation Rising Lion, reveal reports

The United States quietly delivered hundreds of Hellfire missiles to Israel just days before Tel Aviv launched an unprecedented aerial assault on Iran, according to UK-based media outlet Middle East Eye.

Roughly 300 Hellfire were shipped on Tuesday—just three days prior to the large-scale Israeli strike—at a time when the Trump administration was publicly signaling openness to continued nuclear negotiations with Tehran.

Two US officials, speaking to MEE on condition of anonymity, said the scale and timing of the missile transfer suggest Washington was fully aware of Israel’s intent to target the Islamic Republic. The shipment, which has not been previously reported, was part of a broader arms resupply effort.

The same officials confirmed that the US military helped intercept Iranian missiles launched in retaliation toward Israel during the Friday assault, corroborating earlier reporting by Reuters.

Hellfire missiles, which are laser-guided and used for precision air-to-ground targeting, would not be suited for penetrating Iran’s underground nuclear facilities. However, they are ideal for high-value tactical targets. Israeli military sources said Friday’s strike, which involved over 100 aircraft, focused on senior leadership, nuclear scientists, and command infrastructure.

“There is a time and place for Hellfires. They were useful to Israel,” one senior US defense official was quoted saying to MEE.

The AGM-114 Hellfire is a widely used short-range, subsonic, air-to-ground missile system renowned for its precision and versatility. Originally developed by the United States in 1972 to counter Soviet armored formations, the missile has since evolved into a key component of modern warfare for both the US military and over 30 allied nations.

Design and capabilities



Initially designed for helicopter-based anti-tank roles, the Hellfire has proven effective against a broad range of targets, including armored vehicles, bunkers, radar installations, communication systems, and even low-flying or hovering helicopters.

Its laser-guided targeting system allows for pinpoint strikes, making it particularly effective in complex combat environments. The missile is a favored weapon for several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including the MQ-1B Predator, MQ-9 Reaper, and MQ-1C Grey Eagle, further cementing its role in modern counterinsurgency and tactical operations.

Specifications

Length: 1.62 meters

Diameter: 17.7 centimeters

Wingspan: 0.71 meters

Weight: 45.4 kg to 49 kg (including an 8–9 kg warhead)

Propulsion: Single-stage, solid-propellant rocket motor

Top Speed: Up to 950 mph

Effective Range: 7–11 kilometers

The most advanced variant in the Hellfire II family is the AGM-114R, also known as the "Hellfire Romeo." This multipurpose missile consolidates the capabilities of earlier versions into a single, highly flexible system.

It features a semi-active laser guidance system and a blast fragmentation sleeve warhead, allowing it to effectively engage a diverse range of targets that once required multiple missile types. The Hellfire Romeo can be launched from a variety of platforms, including helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, UAVs, ground vehicles, and naval vessels—enhancing its operational reach across land, air, and sea.