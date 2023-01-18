BBC issues apology after FA football live coverage was sabotaged by ‘sex noises’

The BBC has issued an apology after pornographic noises were played during the live coverage of an FA cup pre-match build-up between Wolverhampton and Liverpool at Molineux Stadium in the United Kingdom, on Tuesday (January 17). The noises were transmitted via cell phone by a YouTube prankster which interrupted the Match of the Day presenter and former England striker Gary Lineker who initially tried to laugh it off.

Lineker was previewing a tie between the two teams with fellow pundits Paul Ince and Danny Murphy, late Tuesday when sexual sounds emerged from the background which was followed by a “frenzied studio hunt”. He later took to Twitter and posted an image of the source of the pornographic noises which had been a hidden mobile phone “taped to the back of the set.”

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023 ×

In a statement, the BBC spokesperson said, “We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening.” Additionally, the network has also launched an investigation into the incident.

“We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened.” - BBC spokesperson — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 17, 2023 ×

Meanwhile, videos of the coverage have been widely shared on social media. It was later discovered that a self-ascribed YouTube prankster, Daniel Jarvis, who calls himself “Jarvo,” claimed that he was behind his stunt and posted a video of himself on Twitter in which he appeared to be at Molineux stadium.

Notably, Jarvo was banned from all sporting events in England and Wales for two years after he ran onto the pitch following a cricket test match between England and India in 2021 during which he barged into cricketer Jonny Bairstow. Additionally, he was also sentenced to eight weeks in prison and travelling abroad for a year after the incident.

