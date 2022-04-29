Basketball legend Dwight Howard finds 'peace' in holy city Varanasi

NBA legend Dwight Howard is in India, and he's having a great time in Varanasi. The renowned basketball player from the United States used Instagram to share photos from his visit to the holy city.

The Los Angeles Lakers center-forward expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Varanasi's'magical transformation,' and expressed his belief that the hallowed city will continue to inspire many more.

Howard wrote on his Instagram account that following his vacation to Varanasi, he is at peace with himself and the world, and that this spiritual journey has regenerated his soul.

"At peace with myself and the world after a visit to Varanasi. A spiritual journey that has rejuvenated the soul. Congratulations @narendramodi for magical reformation of the holy city. Varanasi has inspired so many legends, I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspire many more," Howard captioned the post.

Dwight Howard was shown wearing sandalwood on his forehead, spending time with other pilgrims in one of the images.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism board also shared a video of Dwight Howard's visit, saying that the "NBA champion @DwightHoward traveled to #Varanasi. He enjoyed witnessing the transcendental Ganga Aarti and shared his experience on his visit to this ancient city of spirituality & culture."