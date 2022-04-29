Basketball legend Dwight Howard finds 'peace' in holy city Varanasi

NBA star Dwight Howard has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reforming the holy city of Varanasi, after making a visit to the place recently for a ‘spiritual journey’ that ‘rejuvenated his soul’. Photograph:( Twitter )
Varanasi (Kashi) is a city on the river Ganga in northern India. It remains probably the most important Hindu pilgrimage sites, known as tirthas; and it is the holiest of the seven sacred cities, the others being Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar, Kanchipuram, Dwarka and Ujjain.
NBA legend Dwight Howard is in India, and he's having a great time in Varanasi. The renowned basketball player from the United States used Instagram to share photos from his visit to the holy city.
The Los Angeles Lakers center-forward expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Varanasi's'magical transformation,' and expressed his belief that the hallowed city will continue to inspire many more.
Howard wrote on his Instagram account that following his vacation to Varanasi, he is at peace with himself and the world, and that this spiritual journey has regenerated his soul.
"At peace with myself and the world after a visit to Varanasi. A spiritual journey that has rejuvenated the soul. Congratulations @narendramodi for magical reformation of the holy city. Varanasi has inspired so many legends, I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspire many more," Howard captioned the post.
Dwight Howard was shown wearing sandalwood on his forehead, spending time with other pilgrims in one of the images.
The Uttar Pradesh Tourism board also shared a video of Dwight Howard's visit, saying that the "NBA champion @DwightHoward traveled to #Varanasi. He enjoyed witnessing the transcendental Ganga Aarti and shared his experience on his visit to this ancient city of spirituality & culture."
World-renowned basketball player and NBA champion @DwightHoward traveled to #Varanasi. He enjoyed witnessing the transcendental Ganga Aarti and shared his experience on his visit to this ancient city of spirituality & culture. #UPNahiDekhaTohIndiaNahiDekha https://t.co/7CLag9PIa5— UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) April 27, 2022