Barr is not part of a secret anti-Trump plot

Not long after Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election last month, the pro-Trump media world began circulating a falsehood about him. In this telling, Barr had been part of a plot by a secret cabal of elites against President Donald Trump all along.

The most prominent right-wing personality who spread the baseless narrative was Fox Business host Lou Dobbs. In his nightly show monologue Tuesday, Dobbs said that Barr must be “either a liar or a fool or both” and suggested that he was “perhaps compromised.” Dobbs added that Barr “appeared to join in with the radical Dems and the deep state and the resistance.”

Dobbs’ unfounded accusation inspired dozens of Facebook posts and more than 14,000 likes and shares on the social network, as well as hundreds of posts on Twitter, over the past 24 hours, according to a New York Times analysis.

Many of the president’s most fervent supporters reacted virulently to Barr’s comments Tuesday because they dealt a blow to Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the election. The comments were also jarring to some conservatives because Barr had been a longtime Trump loyalist.

The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment. But one of Barr’s former colleagues denied the attorney general was part of a secret plot against Trump.

George Terwilliger, who was Barr’s deputy in the 1990s when Barr was attorney general in the George H.W. Bush administration, said Barr’s intent in his Tuesday statement was “just to be responsible.” When there are unfounded conspiracy theories about the Justice Department, Terwilliger said, “it is responsible to say no, that did not happen.”

David Rohde, a New Yorker writer and former Times reporter who wrote the book “In Deep: The FBI, the CIA, and the Truth About America’s Deep State,” added that Barr could not be involved with a cabal of elites because “in fact, there is no deep state plot.” He said the term “deep state,” which is shorthand for the conspiracy theory about Democratic elites secretly exercising political control over the public, has been co-opted and vulgarized by many in the pro-Trump universe.

Dobbs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The far right’s suspicions of Barr have been building for several days, partly because of comments made by Trump. In a Fox News interview on Nov. 29, the president declared that the Justice Department was “missing in action” in investigating allegations of widespread election fraud.

“You would think if you’re in the FBI or Department of Justice, this is the biggest thing you could be looking at,” Trump said. “Where are they? I’ve not seen anything.”

“They just keep moving along and they go on to the next president,” he added.

That set the stage for mistrust in Barr.

Even before Barr made his comments Tuesday about not having found voter fraud, Emerald Robinson of Newsmax, the conservative cable network, tweeted that it was “obvious now that Bill Barr came out of retirement to protect the DOJ/FBI from accountability for its role in Spygate.” She was referring to the convoluted and unfounded conspiracy theory involving a Democratic plot to spy on Trump’s 2016 campaign.

After Barr publicly acknowledged the election results, Mark Levin, a conservative radio host, said on Twitter and Facebook that it was “misleading” and that “the DOJ has been very passive.”

The Gateway Pundit, the Right Scoop and The Washington Times, which are far right websites, also piled on. In various articles, the sites said: “Barr’s masquerade as someone opposed to the criminality of the Deep State” was “a venal lie,” and claimed, without evidence, that the “DOJ is reluctant to investigate election fraud.”

The articles reached up to 886,000 people on Facebook, according to the analysis by The Times.