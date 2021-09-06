Barbados announces presidential nominee, cuts ties with British monarchy. What does it mean?



Barbados announced its presidential nominee last week as it severed its ties with British monarchy. British monarch was previously the head of state of Barbados.

Dame Sandra Mason will now become the country's president. She will assume office on November 30. She was nominated by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

With this Barbados has moved in the direction of becoming a republic. The prime minister stated that there would be no change in the flag, independence day, or pledge of the country.

Nomination of Dame Sandra Mason was announced by the prime minister during live address to the nation. PM Mottley said that Mason had already consented to the nomination.

Mason (72) is a former judge. She will serve for four years in a position considered largely ceremonial.

Mason's nomination will be subject to a vote by Barbados' parliamentarians. The motion would need a clear mandate of 2/3rd vote in both houses of the parliament.

Barbados is also aiming to have a new Constitution for itself. The discussions for the new Constitution would get underway January 2022 onwards.

Barbados is one of the oldest British colonies. It had also been claimed by Spain and Portugal.

Barbados gained independence from Britain in 1966. But it kept the British monarch as head of state.

Barbadian prime minister said that its break with the British monarchy would let young boys and girls dream of becoming head of state someday. And this may even be a reality for them.

Barbados' Caribbean neighbour Trinidad and Tobago has already removed the British monarch as head of state. The last country to do so was Mauritius in 1992.

With Barbados out, globally there remain 15 countries that still consider the British Queen as head of state.

The timing of Barbados Prime Minister Mottley's decision to make Barbados a republic has started a discussion.

Barbados, a country of 280,000 people, battles with issues such as 13 per cent unemployment.

However, PM Mottley, who won landslide victory in 2018, has been maintaining that people have given her mandate to break away from monarchy.

Mottley had campaigned on republicanism.