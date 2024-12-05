Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangladesh interim government’s head Muhammad Yunus on Thursday (Dec 5) sought the cooperation of the religious leaders in gathering accurate and unrestricted information regarding the issues faced by minorities in the country.

He further stressed the need to ensure that the information is obtained safely.

“I have asked you to join (today's dialogue) to know how information could be gleaned in a safer way so that the information providers do not fall in trouble,” Yunus said while delivering his remarks for the faith leaders of Bangladesh at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

At the beginning of the discussion, he said, “Despite our differences, we are not enemies”, adding, “The reason I’m here today is that I have seen some questions raised in the media, and I am here to find answers to them.”

Yunus recalled that after he took the oath, he started hearing about the persecution of minorities, which distressed him.

“Immediately, I visited Dhakeshwari Temple and reiterated that we are all members of the same family. Regardless of all demands, one thing is clear: we all have equal rights—the right to speak, to practice our religion, and to work. These rights are guaranteed by the constitution,” Yunus said.

"Now, however, we are hearing new reports of attacks and atrocities. Foreign and local media are reporting this, and I am investigating the situation. After looking into it, it seems the situation is not as severe as it’s being portrayed. The reports are inconsistent, and this is not acceptable,” Yunus added.

He stressed, “We need to address this discrepancy. Is the information being reported false, or is our information inaccurate? Where is the truth?"

He said that relying on government sources alone is insufficient as they often report according to those in power.

