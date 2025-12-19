/Bangladeshi Hindu beaten to death, tied to tree, lynched and set ablaze. Dhaka condemns gruesome act amid Hadi death violence

Bangladesh is again on the boil after a radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi died on Thursday (Dec 18), days after being shot by unidentified assailants. Violent protests broke out in several cities demanding his killers’ arrest. Angry protestors set fire to several buildings in the capital, including offices of two leading newspapers, with staff trapped inside.

Vandals also attacked Indian Mission in Chittagong and a young Hindu man was beaten to death and later lynched in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh district over allegations of insulting Islam.

The incident was confirmed by Bhaluka Upazila Executive Officer, Md Firoz Hossain, who said that a person was killed over allegations of insulting the Prophet.

What all happened?

Notably, Dipu Chandra Das 30, worked at a local garment factory and lived as a tenant. He was accused of making derogatory comments about Islam and Prophet Muhammad during an event at the factory marking World Arabic Language Day.

Das's comments spread to nearby areas and an infuriated crowd beat him to death. Later the mob took the body to the Square Masterbari bus stand area, tied it to a tree with a rope, beat it amid slogans and then set it on fire.

The crowd then moved the body to the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway where again it was set ablaze, impacting traffic movement and creating panic among local residents.

“A group of agitated people caught him and beat him up around 9 pm on Thursday for insulting the Prophet. Then they set his body on fire,” Ripon Mia, duty officer of Bhaluka police station, told BBC Bangla.

Opposition leader condemns attack