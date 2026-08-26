/Bangladesh planning to buy Chinese J-10CE fighter jets? Dhaka pushes to revamp air force

Bangladesh is considering the purchase of Chinese J-10CE fighter jets as Dhaka pushes ahead with plans to modernise its air force, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said on Tuesday (Aug 25). Speaking at a news conference at the Secretariat, Rahman said the proposed deal would depend on whether the government can secure sufficient budgetary support during the current fiscal year.

“If budget support is available this fiscal year, the purchase will go ahead. Otherwise, it will be deferred to the next budget,” he said.

The J-10CE has gained particular attention in Dhaka following the India-Pakistan conflict. Rahman pointed to the reported combat performance of the Chinese-made fighter while explaining Bangladesh’s interest in the aircraft.

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The adviser also claimed that during the May 2025 conflict between India and Pakistan, a Chinese J-10 was used to down a Dassault Rafale as he drew comparisons between the fighter jets. Notably, New Delhi has consistently denied claims of any Rafale jet being downed during the four-day war.

The potential purchase is part of a wider effort to upgrade Bangladesh’s military aviation capabilities. Dhaka is also looking at fourth-generation multi-role combat aircraft, attack and VIP helicopters, as well as modern unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems.

Cost is another consideration for Bangladesh, with Rahman highlighting the relatively lower price of Chinese fighter aircraft compared with some Western alternatives.

Earlier in June, reports indicated that Dhaka was considering buying 24 J-10CE aircraft from China, with the proposal expected to feature in discussions during Tarique Rahman’s planned visit to Beijing. A senior government official had said Bangladesh hoped to conclude an agreement by August, depending on negotiations, with each aircraft estimated to cost around $40 million, Reuters reported.

The J-10CE is China’s export variant of the J-10C. It is a fourth-generation multi-role fighter designed to perform a range of air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.