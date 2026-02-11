/Bangladesh General Election 2026: Why Bangladesh polls matter for Hindu minority’s safety

The parliamentary polls in Bangladesh scheduled on Thursday, February 12, will have a huge implication for the safety and rights of the country’s Hindu minority that comprises about 8% of the total population in the Muslim majority nation. The government, which is formed after election results, will shape the political environment in the country that witnessed targeted violence against the minority Hindus over the last few months even as the interim government remained in a mode of denial.

Hindus target of surge in violence and intimidation

Hindu communities have reported a surge in violence, intimidation, and fear of attacks. A Hindu trader was killed just days before polling, further igniting anxieties about the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Civil society groups representing Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians say minorities are living in fear, with violent acts, including killings, attacks on property, and threats to business owners, across the country likely to discourage them from voting freely.

Analysts fear Islamist political forces could become influential

The political realignment after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024 has resulted in major parties forming new alliances, and some election analysts fear that Islamist political forces could become influential after the polls.

Bangladesh’s elections are being watched internationally, and concerns have been raised abroad about the persecution of Hindus and other minorities.

Consolidation of hardline elements could further alienate minorities

Some activists argue that the consolidation of hardline elements after the election could deepen alienation among minorities, erode trust in democratic institutions, and even encourage emigration.

All eyes will be on polling and whether the Hindus and other minorities feel safe enough to go out and cast their votes.

The election outcome could either embolden hardline forces with adverse effects on minorities or strengthen protections for the minorities.

The election is a litmus test for secular democracy and inclusiveness and will carve the future of Bangladesh, and hence it is much more than a routine political event.