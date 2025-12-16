/Ballroom construction is critical for security concerns: White House tells court

The Trump administration has told a federal court that construction of a new White House ballroom must proceed because it is tied to national security needs. The argument was made in a court filing on Monday (December 15), responding to a lawsuit submitted last week by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The group is seeking an immediate pause on the project until it undergoes independent design scrutiny, environmental review, public consultation and congressional approval.

As part of its response, the administration submitted a declaration from a senior US Secret Service official saying that additional construction activity at the former East Wing site is required to satisfy the agency’s security standards. The government also indicated it is willing to brief the judge on classified security concerns privately, without the plaintiffs present. The filing provides the clearest picture so far of the ballroom project, shedding light on how it received rapid internal approval and how its scope has continued to evolve. Officials acknowledged that the final architectural plans are still incomplete, even as demolition and preparatory work at the site continues.

John Stanwich, the National Park Service’s White House liaison, wrote that underground construction remains ongoing, with foundation work expected to begin in January. He added that visible, above-ground construction is unlikely to start before April 2026. The National Trust for Historic Preservation did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In its lawsuit, the preservation group asked the US District Court in Washington to halt the project, arguing that the ballroom addition should not move forward without formal reviews and explicit congressional authorisation.

Trump ordered the demolition of the East Wing in October to make way for the proposed 90,000-square-foot ballroom, a privately funded project estimated to cost $300 million and scheduled for completion before the end of his term in 2029. The administration’s filing argues that challenges related to the East Wing demolition are no longer relevant, since the structure has already been removed. It also claims objections to future construction are premature because final designs have not yet been approved.

Additionally, the government contends that the preservation group cannot demonstrate immediate harm, as above-ground construction is still months away. It said consultations with federal planning and design bodies will occur in due course, without the need for court intervention. “Even if the plaintiff were able to clear the legal hurdles of standing, ripeness and mootness, it would still fail to justify the extraordinary relief it seeks,” the administration said.