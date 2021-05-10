Bali deports Canadian man for offering 'orgasmic' yoga classes

A Canadian man who offered “orgasmic” yoga classes in the Indonesian territory of Bali has been deported by authorities. According to Indonesian authorities, Christopher Kyle Martin was disrespecting local values and traditions.

The man was promoting a “Tantric Full Body Orgasm” class online and was charing $24 (20 euros) for the same, news agency AFP reported.

The advertisement for the class went viral on social media, and was not received with kindness from conservatives. Bali’s governor referred to the class as potentially damaging to Bali.

"This activity potentially damages the reputation of Indonesia and Bali as a tourist destination, and is irrespectful [sic] of Bali's customs," I Wayan Koster, Bali’s governor said on Sunday during a press briefing.

Also read: Yoga will lead to guided imagery, Hinduism: Christian groups claim in Alabama

At this briefing, Martin was seen seated alongside immigration officers. The governor told the man to respect customs of the land if he intends to return. "If you want to come back here, you have to respect Balinese custom," the governor told him.

It was later confirmed by the Bali Immigration office that Martin had been deported for disrespecting Balinese traditions and culture. He had entered Indonesia in April on a tourist visa.

Also read: Masks, face covers 'mandatory' in yoga institutes and gyms: Health ministry

Martin, in his defence claims that the envisioned yoga class did not involve any sexual activity and would have focused on breathing techniques. Regardless, the class has been cancelled now.

Bali is a Hindu majority island and has expelled many foreigners who disrespect sites. In addition, the island has recently expelled multiple foreigners who did not follow COVID-19 guidelines.

In 2020, a Syrian yogic was expelled from Bali for undertaking a gathering which violated COVID-19 norms.



(With inputs from agencies)