Bail in Bahamas: Bankman-Fried seeks bail as new FTX CEO faces US lawmakers

Sam Bankman-Fried, the ex-CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has approached a magistrate court in the Bahamas and has requested for a bail. Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas on a US request. US prosecutors on Tuesday accused him of fraud and violating campaign finance laws by misappropriating his customers' funds, saying the investigation is ongoing and "moving very quickly."

Meanwhile, FTX's new CEO John Ray testified US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. His testimony on Tuesday came shortly after US regulators charged Bankman-Fried. Ray blamed collapse of the crypto exchange on poor management practices and inexperienced leaders.

"The FTX group's collapse appears to stem from absolute concentration of control in the hands of a small group of grossly inexperienced, non-sophisticated individuals," said Ray. He was named CEO of FTX after Bankman-Fried stepped down and company filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

Ray also said there was virtually no distinction between the operations of FTX and Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried's crypto trading firm, which maintained close ties with his exchange.

"I've just never seen an utter lack of record keeping - absolutely no internal controls whatsoever," Ray told the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee.

There was not any immediate comment from Bankman-Fried on Ray's testimony.

He said he was shocked to learn FTX was using Quickbooks - software geared toward small and mid-size businesses - for accounting and approving invoices via Slack messages.

Asked why he had testified that he did not believe the audited financial statements were reliable, Ray said: "We've lost 8 billion dollars of customer money. So by definition, I don't trust a single piece of paper in this organization."

It will take weeks, perhaps months, to secure all the group's assets, Ray said, warning it would be a lengthy process.

"At the end of the day, we're not going to be able to recover all the losses here," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.